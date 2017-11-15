WAUCONDA, Ill. (AP) — An 18-year-old man is charged with a felony after police say he threatened to shoot up a high school in Chicago’s northern suburbs.

The Chicago Tribune reports Karston Goodson of Yates City appeared Wednesday in Lake County court where a judge ordered him held on $50,000 bond. Wauconda police say Goodson posted a social media video stating, “I will show you what a school shooter is.” Police say the threat was sent to 40 Wauconda High School students Tuesday.

Goodson was arrested Tuesday evening at his parent’s Island Lake home. He is charged with one count of disorderly conduct. Prosecutors say Goodson isn’t a student at the school. They say the incident was sparked by bullying targeting another student at the school Tuesday.

The case was given to the Lake County Public Defender’s office, which hadn’t yet assigned Goodson an attorney.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com