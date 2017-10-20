CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois teachers who buy classroom supplies with their own money may now receive a state tax credit of up to $250.

The new credit is in addition to a $250 federal deduction. It’s available for public school principals, aides and teachers who work at least 900 hours in a school year.

State Sen. Tom Cullerton is encouraging teachers to take advantage of the credit, which is available for the first time this year.

He says more than 90 percent of teachers nationwide use their own money to buy supplies and instructional materials.

Cullerton says the credit “will help lessen the burden for teachers who work endlessly to ensure our children receive the best education possible.”