CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois teachers who buy classroom supplies with their own money may now receive a state tax credit of up to $250.
The new credit is in addition to a $250 federal deduction. It’s available for public school principals, aides and teachers who work at least 900 hours in a school year.
State Sen. Tom Cullerton is encouraging teachers to take advantage of the credit, which is available for the first time this year.
He says more than 90 percent of teachers nationwide use their own money to buy supplies and instructional materials.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Boeing, reversing tide of cuts, rushes to bring back retirees as temps
- As Amazon’s deadline for HQ2 bids closes, speculation on winner heats up
- Midweek rain in Seattle area is just hint of what's to come, forecasters say
- As Confederate statues fall, this Washington town is creating a monument to its black founder VIEW
Cullerton says the credit “will help lessen the burden for teachers who work endlessly to ensure our children receive the best education possible.”