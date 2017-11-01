NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois task force that’s studying adult education is brainstorming potential goals and will determine what improvements or problems need to be considered.
The Pantagraph newspaper reports that the Statewide Task Force on the Future of Adult Education and Literacy was created by the Illinois Community College Board earlier this year as a result of legislative action.
Board spokesman Matt Berry says improvements being considered include greater development of soft skills and career readiness, such as resume writing, interviewing, communication and time management.
Berry says one of the concerns addressed at the meeting was that not enough students are moving from basic education classes to middle-level, advanced career training.
The group held its first meeting on Oct. 23. The panel has until Jan. 31 to turn in a final report.
Information from: The Pantagraph, http://www.pantagraph.com