DES PLAINES, Ill. (AP) — A superintendent of a northwest suburban Chicago school district is expected to resign next month amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Floyd Williams is accused of sexually harassing several women staff members at Des Plaines Elementary School District 62.

A statement from district spokeswoman Jennifer Bova says the district’s Board of Education announced Wednesday that Williams would resign on Dec. 13. The statement says the board has received complaints of inappropriate behavior and offensive comments by Williams that could be interpreted as sexual harassment. According to the statement, no allegations of inappropriate physical contact were made.

Williams has been on paid leave since Oct. 17.

The Chicago Sun-Times couldn’t reach Williams for comment Wednesday night. He has no phone listing in Des Plaines.