CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against two Cook County men for illegally selling used cars with altered titles.

The complaint alleges Arturo Perez and Reyes (RAY’-is) Vega were behind a scheme to sell used cars with altered mileage. The attorney general’s office says the two purchased inexpensive vehicles with high mileages from car auctions in Wisconsin. They would then resell the cars after altering their titles to make it seem they had lower mileage numbers. Buyers paid between $500 to several thousand dollars per vehicle.

Neither man is licensed to sell vehicles in Illinois. The lawsuit seeks to prohibit them from buying and selling cars. The two may also face civil penalties.

The Associated Press couldn’t find the defendants’ contact information to seek comment from them.