NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Tuition will increase 3.75 percent for new undergraduate students entering Illinois State University this fall term.

The hike comes after approval from the school’s Board of Trustees on Friday. Students will pay about $385 per credit hour. The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports that the new rate only applies to incoming students and is guaranteed through summer 2022.

Mandatory student fees will increase about a half-percent. Overall the new rates represent a 1.9 percent increase over previous year’s cost. Total cost of attendance is about $24,400. Trustees didn’t approve any increases last year.

Dan Stephens is Illinois State’s vice president for finance and planning. He says the increases in tuition and fees are expected to bring in an additional $2.2 million to the university.

