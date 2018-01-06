SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — State officials are seeking more submissions for an Illinois State Police logo design contest.
The new logo will be used to commemorate the agency’s 100th anniversary in 2022. The contest is open to Illinois State Police employees and retirees, along with the general public.
The contest is open until March. It began in November.
So far, the agency has received roughly 50 designs.
Most Read Stories
- Investigators think letter confirms ID of D.B. Cooper
- 'It's either fight or die': Seattle woman fights off machete-wielding man on New Year's Day
- Interior secretary’s plan would open up Washington and Oregon coastlines to drilling
- Lawsuit says Eastside realtor and developer conspired to inflate home prices for foreign buyers
- Top 17 new Seattle-area cheap eats for 2018 — plus 9 more to try | Cheap Eats VIEW
Designs will be judged on professionalism, theme, integrity, color and nostalgia. The submissions will become property of Illinois State Police.
The top three logo design winners will also receive cash prizes. Participants will receive a certificate.