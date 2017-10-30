DES PLAINES, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois State Police is offering Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters and motorists.

State police say that parents should do things like make sure their kids carry flashlights or wear reflective tape so that people driving through neighborhoods can see them. Police also say that motorists should drive slowly. And they say that kids should only cross streets at crosswalks and that a responsible adult should accompany young trick-or-treating children.

Children are advised to stay out of homes unless they’re accompanied by an adult and to trick-or-treat only at homes where the porch lights are illuminated.

State police say that older unaccompanied children should stick to familiar areas

Finally, when kids return home, parents are advised to closely examine the candy they’ve collected and to avoid homemade treats.