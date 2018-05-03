SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois State Fair’s theme is the latest homage to the state’s ongoing bicentennial celebration.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that this year’s state fair’s theme is “Celebrate Illinois: 200 Years of Amazing!” The Du Quoin State Fair will also have the same theme.

Agriculture Director Raymond Poe says the state fair is the “perfect place to showcase the state’s 200-year history.”

This year’s festivities will also feature musical performances from rappers Ludacris and Flo Rida as well as rock band Foreigner.

The 2018 fair will run from Aug. 9-19.