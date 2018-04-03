CHICAGO (AP) — Officials of Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association have told Illinois lawmakers about their concerns and possible support for legal internet sports gambling.

MLB senior vice president Bryan Seeley says one of baseball’s biggest concerns is about integrity. He says if sports betting comes to Illinois, it must be guaranteed it won’t be threat to the integrity of the game.

Illinois lawmakers on Tuesday grappled with how the state would legalize internet sports gambling.

The issue is expected to be addressed later this year when the U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether a federal ban on internet gambling should be lifted or kept in place.

NBA senior vice president Dan Spillane said sports leagues should be compensated by gambling sites if they become legal.

Gambling opponents like University of Illinois professor John Kindt says lawmakers should look at gambling possible adverse consequences and not just potential income.