SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A showdown between two Democratic measures to close the wage gap ended with Illinois senators rejecting one considered more business friendly.

The Senate Labor Committee voted 11-6 Wednesday to approve legislation prohibiting employers from asking applicants their salary history. It has stiffer penalties for violators than one supported by business interests.

The legislation is considered a pay-equity plan. Basing pay on salary history can hurt women. They often spend time outside the workforce for familial or other reasons not applicable to men.

Democratic Sen. Cristina Castro of Elgin is the sponsor. She says the penalties in her bill keep businesses accountable.

Republican Sen. Jim Oberweis of Sugar Grove says the rejected plan was a bipartisan compromise.

Castro’s measure goes to the Senate floor.

The bills are HB4163 and SB3100