SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Senate has approved another bump-stock ban.
The Senate voted 38-10 Thursday on Sen. Kwame Raoul’s (KWAH’-may rah-OOLZ’) plan. It would outlaw the manufacture or possession of bump stocks or trigger cranks which turn rifles into assault-style weapons. It’s the device the gunman used in the Las Vegas mass shooting last October.
The Senate in March OK’d a bump-stock ban which started in the House. But Raoul, a Chicago Democrat, removed a restriction on municipalities enacting local restrictions on assault-style guns. Gun-rights advocates support uniform rules statewide. Raoul’s new measure deals only with bump stocks and moves to the House.
Raoul’s co-sponsor on the plan is Democratic Sen. Julie Morrison of Deerfield. She has a separate bill allowing municipalities to set rules .
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ex-policeman charged with decades-old serial killings VIEW
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- A lynching memorial is opening in Alabama. The country has never seen anything like it VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
___
The bills are SB2343 , HB1467 , and SB2314 .