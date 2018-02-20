CHICAGO (AP) — Melting snow and heavy rains have prompted the National Weather Service to issue flood warnings for parts of northern Illinois and flood watches for central Illinois.

As much as 4 inches of rain fell overnight Monday into Tuesday in the Chicago area with forecasters expecting another 1 to 3 inches by Tuesday evening. Forecasters say heavy rain combined with melting snow and frozen ground conditions will lead to rising waters on area streams and rivers, creating the potential for flash flooding.

Flood watches included the Galesburg, Peoria, Bloomington, Springfield and Champaign areas. The rains are part of a storm system stretching from Texas to the Great Lakes states.

Weather service officials urged motorists not to drive onto flooded roadways and find alternate routes.