SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (AP) — State officials are seeking proposals from developers interested in taking over a resort along Lake Shelbyville in central Illinois that’s been closed for nine years.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources wants the proposals by late April for the state-owned Eagle Creek Resort, which was shut down because of financial problems and a mold infestation.

A state report issued in 2016 estimated it would cost $17.8 million to replace or repair the resort’s buildings and recommended their demolition.

State Rep. Brad Halbrook of Shelbyville says he believes the site in the Eagle Creek State Recreation Area will attract developers with its golf course, along with boating and fishing at the lake.

Previous plans to reopen the resort stalled in 2014 when a Decatur company backed out of the project.