SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The state of Illinois is looking for residents’ help to create a plan to determine how to best use the state’s roadway rest areas.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has put together an online survey that’s available through Oct. 29. Paper copies are available at select rest areas throughout Illinois. Surveys have 20 questions and seek traveler feedback on how they currently use rest areas, how satisfied they are with rest areas and where rest areas are located.

The state transportation department maintains 30 rest areas and 11 welcome centers that serve about 36 million people on highways throughout Illinois.

Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn says many rest areas “have reached a point where it’s to evaluate their future.”

The survey is available at www.idot.illinois.gov .