CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ state climatologist says the state saw wide temperature swings throughout November but the month ended up slightly cooler than average.

State climatologist Jim Angel with the Illinois Water Survey says the statewide average temperature last month was 41.7 degrees, just slightly below normal. The warmest temperature reading came Nov. 2 in Belleville, where it reached 79 degrees. The coldest reading of 11 degrees was recorded in Stockton in northwestern Illinois on Nov. 24.

Average precipitation in Illinois during November was 2.13 inches, or 1.34 inches below normal. Paxton saw the most precipitation, at 5.6 inches. The Chicago Botanic Garden reported 1.5 inches of snow.

The water survey says overall Illinois had the 15th warmest fall on record with an average 56.2 degrees for September through November.