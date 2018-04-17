CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois National Guard and Poland’s military are marking 25 years of cooperation that began in the years after the fall of the Berlin Wall.
A State Partnership Program between Poland and the Illinois National Guard started in 1993.
A statement from the Illinois governor’s office says the state has played a major role in upgrading Poland’s air force. Air National Guard pilots flew the first F-16 to Poland as the Warsaw Pact country-turned-NATO member modernized its military.
Illinois National Guard Major General Richard Hayes first worked with Polish soldiers in 1999. He says the sides “have forged a powerful and undying level of trust.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity VIEW
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday
- Comey speculates Russians may have damaging info on Trump; president tweets back with attacks
Gov. Bruce Rauner’s office says he met top officials at Poland’s defense ministry in Warsaw on Monday and proclaimed it State Partnership Day in Illinois.