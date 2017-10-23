SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Community College Board has put together a group to study the future of post-secondary education.

The Statewide Task Force on the Future of Adult Education and Literacy will develop a plan for workforce training over the next five years.

Community College Board officials said Monday that more than 1 million Illinois adults do not have a high school diploma or equivalent certificate. But they say that seven in 10 jobs will soon require some education or other training beyond high school.

The task force was created by an Illinois Senate resolution. It will focus on ensuring adult students can get basic education and literacy training, post-secondary programs and training for high-demand occupations.

The resolution is SJR40 .