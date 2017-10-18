ROCHELLE, Ill. (AP) — Illinois will not be the home of a $1.6 billion manufacturing plant the automakers Toyota and Mazda plan to build in the United States.
Intersect Illinois, the nonprofit economic development corporation set up by Gov. Bruce Rauner, informed Rochelle city officials of the news on Wednesday.
Sauk Valley Media reports Rochelle Economic Development Director Jason Anderson says Intersect Illinois CEO Mark Peterson noted no formal announcement of the decision has been made. But said the automakers’ decision was based largely on site readiness shortcomings and the state’s failure to institute a right-to-work law.
Toyota and Mazda are not commenting on the site selection process, including which states are still in the running.
Anderson said he was disappointed by the news, but not discouraged. Rochelle is working on two other significant manufacturing projects, and those companies are still requesting information.
___
Information from: The Daily Gazette, http://www.saukvalley.com