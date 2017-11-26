SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials are encouraging motorists to prepare for the onset of winter.

Officials with the Illinois State Police, Transportation Department and Tollway are pushing the theme “Winter Weather — Get it Together.”

Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn says winter weather is unpredictable. The agency has posted a safe-driving video online.

Officials remind those behind the wheel that state law requires seat belt use and prohibits texting. They say motorists should always accelerate, steer, and brake more slowly, as well as driving more slowly.

Cruise control is not recommended in snowy or icy weather and drivers should beware of “black ice” on roads that appear clear. And intersections, bridges and shady areas are always prone to icing.

Officials say snow plows should always be given plenty of room.