SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois transportation officials and law enforcement are urging motorists to drive safely as the New Year’s holiday approaches.
The state’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday enforcement period lasts through Tuesday. More than 150 law enforcement agencies across Illinois are conducting increased drunken driving, speeding and distracted driving patrols along with more roadside safety checks and seat belt enforcement.
State officials say Illinois is seeing a second consecutive year of more than 1,000 motor vehicle crash fatalities. Last year there were 1,078 and officials say the state is on pace to possibly match or surpass that number.
Illinois State Police Director Leo Schmitz asks motorists to plan ahead this New Year’s Eve and designate a driver before drinking alcohol.
