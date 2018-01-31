MARION, Ill. (AP) — The longest serving mayor in Illinois is preparing to retire at the age of 91.

The Southern Illinoisan reports that Bob Butler has served as mayor of Marion for nearly 55 years. He took office in 1963, and has been elected by three generations of voters.

Butler says he has always had his own way of doing things, but that he doesn’t believe he was much different than anybody else would be given the time he has served. He says his decisions weren’t always the most popular, but that he was usually justified in the long run.

Butler expects an easy transition with incoming Mayor Anthony Rinella. He says he thinks Rinella will prove he’s up for being mayor between now and the next election.

