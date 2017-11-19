SHERMAN, Ill. (AP) — A 22-year-old central Illinois man who died of an undetected aneurysm is being remembered with his portrait on a float at this year’s Rose Parade in California.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that family and friends of John Lefferts created the portrait floragraph, made of flowers and other organic materials, this month. It will be placed on a float sponsored by One Legacy and Donate Life America for the Jan. 1 parade.

Lefferts’ parents donated his organs after his October 2004 death. Since then, his remains have helped 37 people across the country.

The Williamsville High School graduate’s portrait is made from coffee, seasonings and crushed walnut shells. Larry Lefferts says that since his son died family members have spoken to schools and community groups about being an organ donor.

