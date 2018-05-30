CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois man who spent 22 years behind bars for arson and murder before being exonerated has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Naperville and several police officers.
A lawyer for William Amor alleges officers used physical and emotional distress in the weeks leading to Amor’s confession to starting the 1995 fire that killed Marianne Miceli.
Amor was released on bond in 2017 after a judge vacated his convictions and ordered a new trial. Judge Liam Brennan ruled advances in fire science proved Amor’s description in his confession was impossible. Amor said he started the fire with a cigarette and a vodka-soaked newspaper.
Brennan in February found Amor not guilty of arson and murder.
Naperville spokeswoman Linda LaCloche says city officials are prepared to vigorously defend against the lawsuit.
___
Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com