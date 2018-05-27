NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois man wrongfully convicted for killing his mother-in-law in the 1990s now seeks a monetary settlement from the state.

William Amor was found guilty for a 1995 murder based on his confession that he lit a vodka-soaked newspaper on fire to burn down the Naperville condo where his mother-in-law lived. The Naperville Sun reports Amor spent two decades in prison before the conviction was overturned.

His legal team successfully argued it’s impossible to ignite vodka-soaked newspaper. They also say police coerced a confession through abusive interrogation techniques.

The 62-year-old will appear in a DuPage County courtroom in June to ask for $200,000 and for a certificate of innocence.

___

