CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Indiana authorities are holding an Illinois man as they investigate a weekend shooting that wounded two off-duty police officers.

The 25-year-old hasn’t been charged in Saturday’s shooting in Highland, Indiana, but he remained in custody Monday at the Lake County Jail.

Prosecutor Bernard Carter said Sunday that many questions remain unanswered about the shooting that wounded the East Chicago and Gary officers.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that both officers were off-duty and patrons at Growlers Bar on Highway when they were shot early Saturday.

Highland police say a preliminary investigation found that two men left the bar before returning near closing time and trying to re-enter.

Security staff told them the bar was no longer allowing patrons inside, sparking a disagreement between the two men and the two officers.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com