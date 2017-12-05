GRANITE CITY, Ill. (AP) — A southwest Illinois man has been sentenced to six years in prison for kidnapping a teenage relative and her newborn son.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that a Madison County judge sentenced 40-year-old Christopher Derleth last month.

Investigator say the Granite City man took the teen and baby from a rural Illinois foster home in September 2016. He was charged with aggravated kidnapping and child abduction after the three were found at a makeshift campsite in West Virginia a week later.

Derleth’s public defender didn’t respond to the newspaper’s request for comment Monday.

In October, Derleth was sentenced to 45 years in prison in a Bond County case on sex abuse and perjury charges. The Madison County sentence means he’s been ordered to serve a total of 51 years in prison.