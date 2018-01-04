PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois library is screening a series of documentaries to mark the state’s bicentennial.
The Pekin Times reports the Pekin Public Library will screen a dozen documentaries about state and local history. The first screening is scheduled for Friday.
Illinois’ 200th birthday is Dec. 3, and events are scheduled across the state this year to celebrate the milestone.
Jared Olar is a Pekin Public Library assistant. He says the documentaries range from “History of Pekin” to one featuring veterans recounting their experiences in World War II.
Most Read Stories
- Washington state AG sues Motel 6 over giving ICE info on 9,000 guests
- Bitcoin-like cryptocurrency used to buy home in Tukwila, likely a first for Seattle-area market
- Injured conductor, passenger sue over fatal Amtrak derailment onto I-5 south of Tacoma
- 'An attack on Seattle': Washington state officials say they won't back down on legal pot as Sessions rescinds Obama-era policy
- Seahawks sign kicker Jason Myers as replacement candidate for Blair Walsh
The films will be shown for free on the first Friday of each month through December. A full list of the films is on the library’s website .