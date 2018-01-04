PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois library is screening a series of documentaries to mark the state’s bicentennial.

The Pekin Times reports the Pekin Public Library will screen a dozen documentaries about state and local history. The first screening is scheduled for Friday.

Illinois’ 200th birthday is Dec. 3, and events are scheduled across the state this year to celebrate the milestone.

Jared Olar is a Pekin Public Library assistant. He says the documentaries range from “History of Pekin” to one featuring veterans recounting their experiences in World War II.

The films will be shown for free on the first Friday of each month through December. A full list of the films is on the library’s website .