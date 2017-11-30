WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois judge has ruled that DNA evidence will be allowed in the upcoming trial of a former Marine accused of fatally stabbing two girls.

A Lake County judge made the ruling Wednesday in Jorge Torrez’s case. Torrez is charged with the 2005 killings of 8-year-old Laura Hobbs and 9-year-old Krystal Tobias in Zion.

Prosecutors said they are pleased with the ruling. However defense attorney Jed Stone has argued that the DNA sample isn’t complete enough to be used as trial evidence and called it “compromised.”

Laura Hobbs’ father, Jerry Hobbs, initially was charged with the killings and gave what he said was a false confession. However he was cleared by the DNA evidence that prosecutors say points to Torrez.

A trial date hasn’t yet been set.