BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A 55-year-old judge in southern Illinois is accused in charging documents of grabbing a client’s genitals when he was a lawyer and offering to reduce the man’s legal bill in exchange for sex.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that Judge Ronald Duebbert was charged on Monday, including with criminal sexual abuse in the alleged assault of the 25-year-old.

Court papers say it occurred one year ago in Duebbert’s Belleville law office. Weeks later, voters elected him to a seat on the St. Clair County Circuit Court.

Duebbert told the Belleville News-Democrat he couldn’t comment. His attorney also declined comment. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 1.

The judge has also faced scrutiny for taking a parolee into his home. The man was later charged with first-degree murder.

