BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A 55-year-old judge in southern Illinois is accused in charging documents of grabbing a client’s genitals when he was a lawyer and offering to reduce the man’s legal bill in exchange for sex.
The Belleville News-Democrat reports that Judge Ronald Duebbert was charged on Monday, including with criminal sexual abuse in the alleged assault of the 25-year-old.
Court papers say it occurred one year ago in Duebbert’s Belleville law office. Weeks later, voters elected him to a seat on the St. Clair County Circuit Court.
Duebbert told the Belleville News-Democrat he couldn’t comment. His attorney also declined comment. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 1.
Most Read Stories
- ‘He’s not gonna shoot me over a 6-pack of beer’: Report details deadly shootout in April between Seattle police, suspect WATCH
- Seattle home prices jump nearly 18 percent; West Bellevue median hits $2.6 million
- You and your dentist may have a bone to pick with Delta Dental | Op-Ed
- $500M hole: How hot economy, city requests punctured Sound Transit’s Lynnwood light-rail budget VIEW
- Does Seattle area's early, cold start to November mean we're in for a big snow year?
The judge has also faced scrutiny for taking a parolee into his home. The man was later charged with first-degree murder.
___
Information from: Belleville News-Democrat, http://www.bnd.com