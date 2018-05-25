SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Legislation to allow Chicago police to use drones for surveillance of large crowds has failed in the Illinois House.

Chicago Democratic Rep. John D’Amico (dih-MEE’-koh) said Friday that drones can help prevent mass shootings like the one last year at a Las Vegas music festival.

The measure would allow police to use drones when a group of more than 100 people gather on public property. It received overwhelming support in the Senate.

Opponents say drones could dissuade protesters from exercising their First Amendment rights.

Chicago Democratic Rep. Ann Williams warns drones could eventually be equipped with facial recognition technology. She says that would bring Illinois one step closer to becoming “a police state.”

D’Amico used a procedure to allow him to recall the bill.

The bill is SB2562 .