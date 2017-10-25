SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Senate has wrapped up work for the week but the House will be back to work Thursday during the Legislature’s fall session.

The session — which continues Nov. 7-9 — is traditionally reserved for consideration of gubernatorial vetoes. The House took up and reversed several Wednesday.

But lawmakers can initiate new legislation. A committee approved on Tuesday a measure that would outlaw modifications that would make a gun fire faster. That includes “bump stocks” of the type used by the shooter who killed 58 Oct. 1 in Las Vegas before killing himself.

That measure is ready for a House floor vote. So is a resolution calling for a state audit of a $94 million contract for an electronic insurance platform critics say sidestepped normal procedures.