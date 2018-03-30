ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — High school students in northern Illinois will soon have the opportunity to work at a credit union inside their school.
The Rockford Register Star reports that Rockford Bell Credit Union will open a branch inside Guilford High School this fall.
About 24 students will work at the branch during their lunch hours under the supervision of a credit union employee. Students will act as tellers, bookkeepers, computer operators, branch managers and marketing managers.
All district employees and students will be able to use the branch for banking needs, but on-hand cash will be limited.
Rockford Public Schools has created multiple partnerships with local businesses and organizations since it started College and Career Academies in 2013. The credit union will be the first physical presence inside a school through the program.
Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com