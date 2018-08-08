SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. Bruce Rauner says he will not dispatch the Illinois National Guard to Chicago to stem gun violence.

The Republican said Wednesday that “the National Guard is not for neighborhood policing.”

He dismissed suggestions that he call up the Guard after more than 70 people were shot in the city last weekend. At least 11 were killed.

Chicago police have said 600 additional officers will be patrolling the affected neighborhoods.

Rauner told reporters in Peoria that “the violence in Chicago is heartbreaking, it’s got to end.”

But he says state troops would only be appropriate for “a riot or some issue like that.”

Rauner says improving economic opportunities will help end the violence.