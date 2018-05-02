SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The motorcycle-riding governor of Illinois is urging motorists to keep an eye out for the two-wheelers as the weather warms.
Gov. Bruce Rauner joined safety advocates and officials from the Illinois Department of Transportation on Wednesday to observe Motorcycle Awareness Month. It served as the start of IDOT’s annual “Start Seeing Motorcycles ” campaign.
Rauner often rides a motorcycle. He says a good friend was injured last week and remains hospitalized after the driver of a pickup didn’t see him and they crashed.
IDOT officials say motorcycles represent 3 percent of Illinois vehicle registrations, but they account for 15 percent of traffic fatalities.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW
There were 1,097 traffic fatalities in the Prairie State in 2017. Preliminary data show motorcycles were involved in 162 of them. That’s an increase of eight over the previous year.