CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has named a state economist as the head of his office of management and budget.
A late Friday statement from Rauner’s office says Hans Zigmund will take over the job on Jan. 15. He’s replacing Scott Harry, who is taking a position with the Illinois State Board of Education.
Zigmund was associate director of the office of management and budget from 2011 to 2013. He’s been director of economic policy in the governor’s office since August.
Rauner announced other personnel changes as well.
He has named Andrew Perkins to become deputy chief of staff for legislative affairs. He replaces Darlene Senger, who is seeking the GOP nomination for state comptroller. Rachel Bold becomes press secretary on Rauner’s communications team.