CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois has received nearly 4,500 responses to its survey about highway rest areas in less than two weeks.

The Chicago Tribune reports the Illinois Department of Transportation launched the public survey to get feedback because the agency is considering how to rehab or possibly close some of those rest areas. IDOT spokeswoman Gianna Urgo says the survey is part of a comprehensive rest area study that analyzes the existing system. She says a timeline of when rest stops may be rehabilitated won’t be determined until the entire study is completed.

IDOT spokeswoman Kelsea Gurski says many of the state’s public rest areas and welcome centers are 30 to 40 years old.

The rest areas are open 24 hours a day and have restrooms, picnic areas, maps, security cameras and parking.

