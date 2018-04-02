SIMPSON, Ill. (AP) — Southern Illinois conservation partners are testing a new information-sharing system using their smartphones.
The Southern Illinoisan reports that the state Department of Natural Resources and the Nature Conservancy are two of several forestry groups testing the database and cloud-based mapping system to track invasive species, prescribed fires and forest management data.
Researchers with the University of Illinois at the Dixon Springs Agricultural Center in Pope County have been working with the forestry agencies to design and create the database.
The new system allows researchers to view data while they’re in the field and see information other agencies have collected. The groups were previously logging data independently.
Researchers hope the collaboration will help agencies better manage forests.
___
Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com