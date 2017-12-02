YORKVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago doctor has pleaded guilty to charges he sexually abused several patients.
The Beacon News reports female patients of Haohua Yang accused the Naperville physician of inappropriately touching them at his practice in Yorkville. His lawyers argued he was performing legitimate medical exams.
Yang pleaded guilty to three counts of knowingly touching patients in an offensive manner. In exchange for the plea prosecutors dropped 27 counts of sex abuse and assault.
Yang’s license was suspended in 2014 after the allegations surfaced.
He was arrested in April 2015 for trying to illegally enter China while free on bond. He was held in the Kendall County jail without bail until his plea hearing on Nov. 13.
Yang was sentenced to 180 days in jail but was given credit for time served and was released.
___
Information from: The Beacon-News, http://beaconnews.chicagotribune.com/