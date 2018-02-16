WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Three school districts in Illinois are participating in the state’s “e-learning” program, allowing students to follow assigned digital lesson plans for snow days.

The Daily Herald reports that the Gurnee Elementary District 56 is among the participating districts. The district joined the program three years ago, but last week was its first e-learning attempt because there were no snow days for the past two years.

Superintendent John Hutton says that “staff did a terrific job of preparing the kids and made it as seamless as possible.”

Hutton believes the e-learning day was a better option than making up a snow day at the end of the school year. He says the district surveyed students, staff members and parents this week about the experiences and found the feedback to be positive.

