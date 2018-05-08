JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Will County in northern Illinois has seen the highest number of fatal opioid overdoses in its history.
The county coroner’s office reports 85 people died from heroin or fentanyl overdoses in 2017. The (Joliet) Herald-News reports that figure is up from 78 people in 2016 and 53 people in 2015.
Kathleen Burke is the county’s director of substance abuse initiatives. She says there needs to be more treatment facilities and an expansion of the drug Narcan that can counteract the life-threatening effects of an overdose.
Investigating and responding to the crisis can be expensive. Will County Coroner Patrick O’Neil says it costs his office more than $100,000 a year to investigate overdose cases.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- 'Pele's the boss': Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- Yes, those robocalls you’re ignoring are increasing; here's what you can do
County officials are suing opioid pharmaceutical manufacturers to try and recoup the costs of battling the crisis.
___
Information from: The Herald-News, http://www.theherald-news.com/