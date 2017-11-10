SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The longtime director of the Illinois Deaf and Hard of Hearing Commission board has been dismissed.
The unanimous vote Thursday to dismiss John Miller came after a board member asserted the board “lost confidence in his ability to lead the commission effectively.” The State Journal-Register in Springfield reports board members didn’t elaborate on the reason.
After the meeting, Miller, who is deaf, lashed out at critics, including those at the Illinois Association of the Deaf, an all-volunteer group that advocates for the needs of the state’s deaf and hearing impaired. He said the commission has worked hard despite a limited budget and “lack of support from the deaf community.”
IAD members have said the agency is secretive and Miller hasn’t done enough to lobby for legislation benefiting the deaf community.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seahawks CB Richard Sherman out for the season after rupturing Achilles vs. Cardinals WATCH
- ‘Sun and Aloha saved me’: How Seattleites cope as our fall and winter days get darker
- Mayor Tim Burgess unveils growth plan for 27 Seattle neighborhoods
- Analysis: Three thoughts following the Seahawks' costly win over Cardinals on Thursday night
___
Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com