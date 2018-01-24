PALATINE, Ill. (AP) — Harper College in suburban Chicago has fired a professor charged in Iowa with shooting at vehicles earlier this month.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports the Palatine community college’s board of trustees voted Tuesday to fire Charles Johnston, who was an associate professor of psychology. Johnston had been barred from campus after his arrest.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says the 60-year-old from Belvidere is charged with attempted murder and assault on a peace officer with a dangerous weapon after the Jan. 11 incident between Iowa City and the Quad Cities near Interstate 80. According to a recent court filing Johnston told officers he targeted truck drivers because he was angry over a fatal truck crash.

Johnston was arrested after an exchange of gunfire with troopers. He’s held in the Cedar County jail on $1 million bail.

