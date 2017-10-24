MAHOMET, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois attorney general is suing a Chicago gas company over an underground natural-gas leak that has affected water wells near the central part of the state.
The News-Gazette reports the lawsuit filed by Attorney General Lisa Madigan against Peoples Gas is based on a referral from the state Department of Natural Resources. Madigan filed the complaint and a motion for a preliminary injunction in connection with a leak at the company’s underground storage facility.
Madigan says the order aims “to ensure that residents have access to safe drinking water while the company addresses the longer-term cleanup.”
A company spokesman tells The Associated Press that Peoples Gas has agreed to Madigan’s order. He says the company has installed four gas-water separators, and is providing bottled water to the home owners requesting it.
Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com