By
The Associated Press

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — Two young children have died after a Southern California street racer smashed into their car.

The California Highway Patrol tells KNBC-TV that the children, who were 6 and 8 years old, were in a Nissan Versa that was struck head-on Tuesday by a car taking part in the illegal race in Perris.

The children died at a hospital.

CHP Officer Dan Olivas says the drivers of the Versa and the Honda Accord that hit it suffered minor to moderate injuries.

The CHP says the driver of the Accord could face charges of vehicular manslaughter.

Authorities are looking for the other car involved in the street race. Witnesses described as a black, possibly 2005 Nissan Altima.

