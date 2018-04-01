ATLANTA (AP) — As seven Georgia Republicans jockey for their party’s nomination, illegal immigration is one thing that the leading candidates largely agree on.
The state may have some of the toughest laws targeting illegal immigration in the country, but the candidates say they would take more aggressive stances, with many arguing that gangs are running rampant in Georgia.
Secretary of State Brian Kemp wants to establish a state database to track crimes committed by people living in the country illegally.
State Sen. Michael Williams, meanwhile, wants every county to adopt a program that trains local officers to carry out immigration enforcement duties.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump urged to get tougher on Russia policy
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Young people run from Trump in new AP-NORC poll
- Seriously? Trump declares April ‘sexual-assault awareness’ month
- Autopsy disputes police account of fatal Sacramento shooting VIEW
Critics, however, argue that deportation is a federal issue, and tougher laws create an environment in which immigrants are hesitant to report crimes.