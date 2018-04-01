ATLANTA (AP) — As seven Georgia Republicans jockey for their party’s nomination, illegal immigration is one thing that the leading candidates largely agree on.

The state may have some of the toughest laws targeting illegal immigration in the country, but the candidates say they would take more aggressive stances, with many arguing that gangs are running rampant in Georgia.

Secretary of State Brian Kemp wants to establish a state database to track crimes committed by people living in the country illegally.

State Sen. Michael Williams, meanwhile, wants every county to adopt a program that trains local officers to carry out immigration enforcement duties.

Critics, however, argue that deportation is a federal issue, and tougher laws create an environment in which immigrants are hesitant to report crimes.