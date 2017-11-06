SPRINGRIELD, Ill. (AP) — The newly appointed inspector general for the Illinois General Assembly wants to help restore public trust after a complaint of sexual harassment against a state senator sat idle for a year because the post was vacant.

Julie Porter told The Associated Press Monday she believes “I can make a difference here.” The part-time inspector general reviews ethics complaints against lawmakers and staff members.

The 45-year-old Porter will serve until June. She is a former assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted public corruption and child exploitation and how has a private legal firm.

Lawmakers scrambled to fill the position Saturday after two years. It followed testimony by activist Denise Rotheimer that nothing had been done on her year-old accusation that Sen. Ira Silverstein harassed her last year. Silverstein denies the claim.