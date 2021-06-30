ilani Casino announced Tuesday that its Fourth of July fireworks show is canceled, citing the recent heat and fire risk.

The decision came hours after Clark County issued a ban on fireworks sales and use this fireworks season.

Like last year, Clark County’s only formal Fourth of July fireworks show was set to be broadcast on live TV by station Fox 12, with no in-person audience, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year, due to extremely high temperatures and the risk of fire, the 4th at the Fairgrounds show will be postponed. We look forward to sharing updates on our incredible fireworks show in the near future,” Kara Fox-LaRose, president and general manager of ilani, said in an emailed statement.