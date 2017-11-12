HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige has announced the preferred location for Oahu’s new jail.

The Maui News reports Ige says the site of the jail is in Halawa Valley where the state Department of Agriculture’s Animal Quarantine Facility is located.

Ige says the site was one of four finalists and was selected to build a jail to replace the aging and inefficient Oahu Community Correctional Center in part because it is close to the existing Halawa Correctional Facility.

The location would make it easier for the existing lockup and the proposed new jail to share some services.

A consultant hired to identify and evaluate the various sites says the property already is owned by the state, which also helped boost the site in the rankings.

