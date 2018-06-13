BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Kennedy says he’ll ask the federal government to keep Louisiana’s food stamp program up and running, if the state moves to eliminate it because of budget cuts.

Kennedy says he’s introducing federal legislation to seek USDA administration of Louisiana’s food stamp program, distributing aid through food banks and faith-based groups.

The Republican senator said Wednesday he doesn’t want Louisiana to lose $1.4 billion in federal food assistance it receives annually.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration says a $34 million cut slated for the Department of Children and Family Services on July 1 will make it unable to administer food stamps, starting in January. Edwards wants lawmakers to pass taxes to fill that and other budget gaps.

More than 19 percent of Louisiana residents receive food stamps.